Qualcomm in talks with Samsung over chip production
Qualcomm is holding discussions with Samsung Electronics regarding the contract manufacturing of two-nanometre chips, according to comments by the U.S. company’s chief executive Cristiano Amon.

Amon said that Qualcomm is first engaging in talks with Samsung Electronics among several semiconductor foundry companies about producing chips using the advanced two-nanometre process, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

He added that the design work for the chips has already been completed, with commercialization planned in the near future.

Samsung Electronics' co-CEO ⁠and chip chief, Jun ​Young-hyun, said last ​week that recent supply deals with major customers had left its ‍loss-making foundry ⁠business "primed for a great leap forward". Samsung Electronics signed a $16.5 billion ⁠deal with Tesla in July.


