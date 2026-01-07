Qualcomm in talks with Samsung over chip production

Amon said that Qualcomm is first engaging in talks with Samsung Electronics among several semiconductor foundry companies about producing chips using the advanced two-nanometre process, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
He added that the design work for the chips has already been completed, with commercialization planned in the near future.
Samsung Electronics' co-CEO and chip chief, Jun Young-hyun, said last week that recent supply deals with major customers had left its loss-making foundry business "primed for a great leap forward". Samsung Electronics signed a $16.5 billion deal with Tesla in July.