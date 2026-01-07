Samsung Electronics eyes $1.73B share buyback for employees

+ ↺ − 16 px

Samsung Electronics announced on Wednesday that it will acquire 2.5 trillion won (approximately $1.73 billion) of its own shares to fund employee and executive compensation.

According to a regulatory filing, the shares will be purchased on the stock market between January 8 and April 7, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The buyback is part of a performance-linked compensation plan that Samsung introduced in October 2025.

This move underscores the company’s commitment to rewarding staff while managing shareholder value amid its broader financial strategy.

