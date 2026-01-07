Yandex metrika counter

Samsung Electronics eyes $1.73B share buyback for employees

  • Economics
  • Share
Samsung Electronics eyes $1.73B share buyback for employees
Photo: Reuters

Samsung Electronics announced on Wednesday that it will acquire 2.5 trillion won (approximately $1.73 billion) of its own shares to fund employee and executive compensation.

According to a regulatory filing, the shares will be purchased on the stock market between January 8 and April 7, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The buyback is part of a performance-linked compensation plan that Samsung introduced in October 2025.

This move underscores the company’s commitment to rewarding staff while managing shareholder value amid its broader financial strategy.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      