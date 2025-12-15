QuantumDiamonds to invest €152m in new Munich site

+ ↺ − 16 px

German technology firm QuantumDiamonds has announced a €152 million ($178 million) investment to build a new facility in Munich, strengthening Europe’s push to secure greater independence in advanced semiconductor technologies.

The company, whose technology enables semiconductor manufacturers to test chips and detect defects, said the new site will play a key role in the European Union’s strategy for technological sovereignty, as it seeks to keep pace with the United States and China, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“This investment is a strategic commitment to European technology sovereignty,” said Kevin Berghoff, CEO and co-founder of QuantumDiamonds.

Construction of the Munich facility is expected to begin in the first quarter of next year. Once operational, the site is projected to create around 200 high-paying jobs, contributing to the region’s growing high-tech ecosystem.

The announcement comes amid wider calls from industry leaders for stronger EU support of the semiconductor sector. Last month, industry group SEMI Europe urged the bloc to increase incentives for chip equipment, materials and design companies, warning that Europe risks falling further behind its global competitors without sustained investment.

The new Munich site is expected to bolster Europe’s role in the global semiconductor supply chain at a time when advanced chip technologies are increasingly seen as a matter of economic and strategic security.

News.Az