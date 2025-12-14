Ukraine awaits US reply as Zelensky holds Berlin talks

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during a joint press conference with Poland's Prime Minister in Lviv, on December 17, 2024, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by YURIY DYACHYSHYN / AFP)

Ukraine has yet to receive an official response from the United States on its latest peace proposals, President Volodymyr Zelensky said, News.Az reports, citing the Kiyv Post.

“There has been no reaction from the US yet. I have received several messages through my negotiating team, but I am getting all the signals and will be ready for dialogue, which begins today,” Zelensky told journalists.

He added that an active diplomatic day begins in Berlin on Sunday.

“Today we have a Ukrainian-American day in Berlin. I will also meet separately with Chancellor Merz and, likely, in the evening with some of our European partners,” he said.

News.Az