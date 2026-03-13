Romania scrambles jets after drones detected near border

+ ↺ − 16 px

Romania’s defence ministry confirmed on Friday that it scrambled fighter jets after radar systems detected drones potentially breaching the country’s airspace near the Ukrainian border. Officials also noted that fragments from the drones may have fallen on Romanian territory.

According to a statement from the ministry, radar systems picked up aerial targets north of Tulcea County around 10:00 a.m. Romanian air defence systems were immediately put on alert, and two F-16 fighter jets from the 86th Air Base in Borcea were deployed to survey and monitor the situation, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The ministry did not confirm whether the drones were hostile or the extent of any damage from debris landing on Romanian soil. The incident comes amid ongoing regional security concerns, given the proximity to Ukraine.

This development underscores Romania’s heightened vigilance in monitoring its airspace and its readiness to respond to potential threats along its eastern border.

