NATO intercepts another Iranian ballistic missile over Turkish airspace

A ballistic munition launched from Iran was neutralized by NATO air and missile defense assets deployed in the Eastern Mediterranean after it entered Türkiye’s airspace today, according to the Turkish Ministry of National Defense.

“All necessary measures are being taken decisively and without hesitation against any threat directed at our country’s territory and airspace,” the ministry said in a statement, News.Az reports.

According to the ministry, consultations are underway with the relevant country to clarify all aspects of the incident.

“All developments in the region are being closely monitored and assessed, with national security as the foremost priority,” the statement added.

News.Az