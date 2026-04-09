Russian doctors help boy with rare disease walk again

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Russian doctors in Krasnoyarsk successfully treated a 10-year-old boy with a rare disease that caused his muscles to waste away and his organs to fail.

The child suddenly lost the ability to walk, after which he was taken to the Center for Maternal and Child Health, according to the regional Ministry of Health, News.Az reports, citing Lenta.

Last autumn, the schoolboy was diagnosed with a disease characterized by muscle destruction and internal organ failure. "He spent three weeks on an 'artificial kidney' machine," the doctors reported.

A team of intensive care specialists, geneticists, nephrologists, and neurologists, as well as rehabilitation experts, worked with the boy. The doctors succeeded in halting the muscle destruction and restoring his kidney function. The child is currently undergoing rehabilitation.

News.Az