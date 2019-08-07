Quentin Tarantino presents new film in Moscow

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. film giant Quentin Tarantino on Wednesday presented in Moscow his latest work "Once upon a time in Hollywood", APA reports quoting Anadolu Agency.

Speaking at a news conference, Tarantino said he would make only one more film in his career and that he did not know what it would be about, other than that it may be less of a spectacle compared to its predecessors.

Characterizing each of his movies as a "train box car" connected to the preceding and following films to make "one big giant movie," Tarantino said his final film could be "a little bit more apology".

"I want to make ten movies. I consider 'Kill Bill' a one-in-two movie. So I still have one more to make, this is the one before the last one," he said.

He underlined his tenth and final film could be a smaller closer to the preceding nine movies, embodying the feeling: "All that's over and now here is the final little thing."

"Once upon a time in Hollywood" will be released in Russia on Thursday. The movie tells a story taking place in 1969 Los Angeles just before a major recess in the film industry.

Tarantino noted that childhood memories contributed in the filmmaking process for the movie, in which he underlined he put "everything" he had in order not to "leave anything on the table."

He added that this film -- his ninth -- would be his "big show-stopping climax of all."

In the movie, actor Rick Dalton -- starred by Leonardo DiCaprio -- and his understudy Cliff Booth who is played by Brad Pitt are trying to find their place in the changing world. The action takes place against the background of events related to the gang of Charles Manson, and the murder of actress Sharon Tate, the wife of film director Roman Polanski.

