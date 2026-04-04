Race against time to find F-15 crew in Iran - US aircraft on search operation under fire - VIDEO
American forces scrambled to locate a missing crew member after Iran shot down a US F-15E Strike Eagle on Friday, rescuing one service member while continuing efforts to find the second, whose status remains unclear.
Iranian state media, meanwhile, reported that an additional US A-10 attack aircraft was also hit and crashed, though US media claimed that its pilot was safely recovered, News.Az reports, citing Hindustan Times.
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Several unverified videos circulating on social media appear to show widespread US military search-and-rescue operations inside Iran, with helicopters and aircraft seen flying over the region. HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the clips.
BREAKING: US search and rescue operation currently underway deep inside Iran. A C-130 and two Black Hawk helicopters flying at low altitude over southern Iran to recover the downed F-15E pilots. Iranian channels are publishing footage of the aircraft over Kohgiluyeh province.… pic.twitter.com/j2sLsSxyg5— The Hormuz Letter (@HormuzLetter) April 3, 2026
Raising the stakes even further, an Iranian television reporter has said that anyone capturing the US crew member alive would “receive a valuable reward”.