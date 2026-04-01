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Pilot
Lufthansa pilots announce second wave of strikes for Thursday and Friday
15 Apr 2026-08:31
Lufthansa pilots' strike disrupts flights across Germany
13 Apr 2026-11:32
Pilots' union calls strikes at Lufthansa on April 13, 14
11 Apr 2026-21:33
Pilot collapses mid-air: Air Canada jet flies 13 hours to safety
09 Apr 2026-09:07
Trump announces successful rescue mission for US pilot in Iran
05 Apr 2026-09:50
Race against time to find F-15 crew in Iran - US aircraft on search operation under fire -
VIDEO
04 Apr 2026-11:51
Iranian TV says U.S. pilot ejected over southwest Iran
03 Apr 2026-20:35
US forces reportedly searching for downed pilot amid uncertainty over location
03 Apr 2026-17:48
US pilot reportedly captured after jet downed in central Iran
03 Apr 2026-16:24
Microsoft, Chevron eye major AI power deal
01 Apr 2026-10:05
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