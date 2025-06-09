Radar malfunction at Naples Airport in Italy leads to cancellation of 45 flights

Radar malfunction at Naples Airport in Italy leads to cancellation of 45 flights

+ ↺ − 16 px

A radar failure at Naples' largest airport in southern Italy caused the cancellation of dozens of flights and numerous delays, authorities reported on Monday.

In a written statement, Italy’s air traffic authority ENAV said: “Due to a mechanical failure in the radar system responsible for the approach area at Naples Capodichino Airport, the number of incoming flights has been temporarily reduced. This decision was taken purely as a precautionary measure and is aimed at maintaining safety standards,” News.Az reports citing foreign media.

It added that all necessary resources had been mobilized to restore the airport’s full operational capacity as quickly as possible.

According to Italian news agency ANSA, the malfunction resulted in the cancellation of 45 flights, including 20 arrivals and 25 departures, while other flights faced delays.

Delays at the international airport reached up to four hours as technicians continued efforts to identify and fix the issue, Il Mattino reported.

News.Az