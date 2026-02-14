Rahman urges unity to rebuild Bangladesh

Tarique Rahman, chairperson of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), which secured a two-thirds majority in the recent general elections, called for national unity on Saturday to help rebuild the South Asian country.

The BNP, which secured a landslide victory on Thursday election with 209 seats in the 300-seat parliament, is set form a government with Rahman to become prime minister, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The Jamaat-e-Islami-led alliance won 77 seats and will sit on opposition benches, while the Awami League party of Sheikh Hasina, whose government was ousted in 2024 after student protests and a crackdown that killed 1,400 people, was barred from taking part.

"We are taking office at a time when we have to start our journey through a fragile economy, ineffective constitutional institutions, and weak law and order situation left by a fascist regime. However, if the people's strength is with us, no obstacle can stop us," Rahman said in his first address since Thursday's election.