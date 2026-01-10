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Tarique Rahman
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Bangladesh is moving ahead with a major aviation expansion, planning to purchase 14 aircraft from Boeing in a deal expected to be signed this April.23 Apr 2026-09:40
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Tarique Rahman, chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), was sworn in on Tuesday as the new prime minister of Bangladesh.17 Feb 2026-16:52
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Tarique Rahman has been appointed chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), one of the country’s major political parties, the party announced Friday.10 Jan 2026-10:40
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