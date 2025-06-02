Rains and floods kill 30, impact thousands in northeast India

Officials reported on Monday that heavy rains, floods, and landslides in northeastern India over the past few days have resulted in at least 30 deaths and affected thousands.

The Indian Army reported that two soldiers and one porter were killed, and six soldiers went missing after a landslide struck a military camp in the northeastern state of Sikkim, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

“Rescue operations for six missing people continue,” the army said in a statement.

Casualties have also been reported in the states of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Mizoram.

In the northeastern Assam state, an official statement said a total of 17 districts have been affected by flooding. More than 364,000 people were impacted, for whom 52 relief camps have been set up.

In the state of Manipur, army continued extensive rescue efforts across the capital Imphal, evacuating more than 500 civilians from severely waterlogged areas.

Officials reported 10 deaths due to landslides and floods in Arunachal Pradesh, and eight deaths in Assam.

Other northeastern states have also reported casualties in the past few days.

On Sunday, Indian Home Minister Amit Shah said he had spoken with top elected officials in Assam, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and the governor of Manipur.

On X, Shah said he “assured them of every possible help to tackle any situation,” adding that the "Modi government stands like a rock in support of the people of the Northeast.”