The Los Angeles Rams delivered a statement performance on Sunday night, overwhelming the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 34–7 behind a 31-point first half and rising to sole possession of the NFC lead.

Davante Adams caught two of Matthew Stafford’s three touchdown passes, setting the tone for the Rams’ sixth straight victory and improving their record to 9–2, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

Cobie Durant jump-started the rout with a 50-yard interception return for a touchdown, while Colby Parkinson added another scoring grab from Stafford. The veteran quarterback went 25-of-35 for 273 yards, marking his eighth consecutive game without an interception. On defense, Jared Verse and Kobie Turner each recorded two sacks as the Rams extended a streak in which they haven’t trailed since Week 6.

With the win, Los Angeles leapfrogged defending champion Philadelphia (8–3) for the NFC’s top seed heading into the final stretch of the season.

For Tampa Bay (6–5), the struggles continued. Baker Mayfield produced just 60 total yards and threw two interceptions before exiting at halftime with a sprained left shoulder. He is scheduled for an MRI on Monday as the Buccaneers absorb their third straight loss and their fourth defeat in five games — a slump that allowed Carolina (6–5) to draw level atop the NFC South ahead of the Panthers’ Monday night matchup with San Francisco.

Tez Johnson caught a TD pass from Mayfield, who winced in pain after the throw. Mayfield played on until apparently aggravating that injury while throwing a Hail Mary intercepted by Emmanuel Forbes at halftime, and Teddy Bridgewater took over for the second half. Tampa Bay managed just 70 net yards passing.

Stafford polished his MVP credentials with another stellar performance in coach Sean McVay's offense while extending his streak to 308 straight pass attempts without an interception — only the NFL's eighth such streak with at least 300 attempts in the 21st century.

Puka Nacua had seven catches for 97 yards, while Adams boosted his NFL lead to 12 touchdown receptions, including nine in the Rams' last five games. New kicker Harrison Mevis also made his first two NFL field goal attempts.

The Rams' defense also shined, allowing just 123 yards in the first three quarters on the night when the team honored Aaron Donald, who retired in March 2024 after 10 superb seasons on the team's defensive line.

Adams capped the Rams' 80-yard opening drive with a 1-yard catch, his eighth straight scoring grab that covered fewer than 5 yards over the last five games.

Less than three minutes later, Durant ripped the ball away from a juggling Cade Otton and returned it for his second career TD, with Kam Kinchens blocking Mayfield near the goal line to finish it.

Stafford completed his first 12 passes into the second quarter before hitting Parkinson for a 5-yard TD.

Down 21-0, Mayfield and the Bucs finally answered with a drive ending in Johnson's 14-yard TD catch. Los Angeles needed just four plays to score again, with Adams getting loose for a 24-yard TD.

Injuries

Buccaneers: WR Chris Godwin (fibula) played and had two catches.

Rams: CB Roger McCreary injured his hip while getting his first defensive snaps for LA in the first quarter.

Up next

Buccaneers: Host Arizona on Nov. 30.

Rams: At Carolina on Nov. 30.

