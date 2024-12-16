Rams take NFC West lead after Green Bay's win over Seattle
Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield (17) fumbles as he’s hit by Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker (7) in the first half. The Rams recovered the football. Photo: Morry Gash / Associated Press
Green Bay's victory over Seattle not only secured a playoff spot for Minnesota but also had major implications for the NFC West playoff race.With three weeks remaining, the Rams now lead the division with an 8-6 record, tied with Seattle but holding the tiebreaker after a season-opening overtime win against the Seahawks, News.Az reports, citing NBC Sports.
At this point, it appears to be a three-way race for the division between the Rams (8-6), Seahawks (8-6), and Cardinals (7-7). After losing on Thursday night, the 49ers (6-8) have only a slim shot at making the playoffs.
Los Angeles will play at the Jets before finishing the season at home against the Cardinals and Seahawks to end the year.
Seattle will play Minnesota at home in Week 16 before playing at Chicago and at L.A.
Arizona is at Carolina next Sunday, at Los Angeles in Week 17, and will finish at home against San Francisco.