Reactions follow Trump’s call to end Gaza bombing

Here are some reactions from around the world to Hamas' comments and Trump's reaction:

EUROPEAN COMMISSION PRESIDENT URSULA VON DER LEYEN

"Hamas’ stated readiness to release hostages and engage on the basis of the recent @POTUS proposal is encouraging. This moment must be seized. An immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the release of all hostages are within reach."

FRENCH PRESIDENT EMMANUEL MACRON

"The release of all hostages and a ceasefire in Gaza are within reach! Hamas' commitment must be followed up without delay. We now have the opportunity to make decisive progress towards peace ... I would like to thank President @realDonaldTrump and his team for their commitment to peace."

GERMAN CHANCELLOR FRIEDRICH MERZ

"The hostages must be released. Hamas must disarm. The fighting must cease immediately. All of this must happen very fast. After almost two years, this is the best chance for peace. Germany will continue to engage."

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER KEIR STARMER

"Hamas’ acceptance of the U.S. peace plan is a significant step forwards. We strongly support President Trump’s efforts, which have brought us closer to peace than ever before. There is now an opportunity to end the fighting, for the hostages to return home, and for humanitarian aid to reach those who so desperately need it."

TURKISH PRESIDENT TAYYIP ERDOGAN

"Hamas has shown, as it has many times before, that it is ready for peace. Thus, a window of opportunity has opened for lasting peace in our region.

It is very important in this respect that Israel immediately stop its attacks. The budding hopes for peace must not be allowed to wither. If all parties act with a sense of responsibility, it is indeed possible to stop the bloodshed and establish peace.

Turkey will continue to do whatever is necessary to prevent the death of even one more innocent person and to see the faces of Gazan children smiling," he added.

SPANISH FOREIGN MINISTER JOSE LUIS ALBARES

"An immediate ceasefire, the entry of food and humanitarian aid, the release of the hostages, all is welcome."

"It's not a definitive step; there are still many obstacles. This fundamentalist organization (Hamas) must be disarmed. We want the Israeli army to definitively cease all military actions against the group.