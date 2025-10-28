Record rainfall floods central Vietnam, thousands evacuated

+ ↺ − 16 px

Thousands of people in Vietnam have been evacuated after record-breaking rainfall submerged the central city of Hue, the environment ministry reported Tuesday, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Three measuring stations in Hue recorded between one metre and 1.7 metres (up to five feet seven inches) of rain in just 24 hours from Sunday to Monday, surpassing the previous 24-hour record of 0.99 metres set in 1999.

The heavy rain has inundated Vietnam's central coastal region since the weekend, flooding the former imperial city of Hue, a UNESCO World Heritage site, and forcing school closures.

Since Saturday, more than 8,600 people across four central provinces have been relocated to schools and public buildings due to severe flooding and landslide risks, the ministry said. Additional rainfall is expected in the coming days.

Schools in Hue and Danang were closed beginning Saturday, and flooding caused delays on the railway connecting northern and southern Vietnam.

Experts warn that human-driven climate change is making extreme weather events such as storms and floods more destructive and deadly.

Earlier this month, Vietnam's mountainous north and capital Hanoi faced severe flooding following typhoons Bualoi and Matmo. In the first nine months of 2025, natural disasters—including storms, floods, and landslides—have left 187 people dead or missing and caused over $610 million in economic losses, according to the General Statistics Office.

