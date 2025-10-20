Reddit faces global outage amid ongoing AWS disruption

+ ↺ − 16 px

Reddit is experiencing a worldwide service disruption, with a surge in outage reports recorded on Downdetector, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Reports spiked sharply at 3:07 PM IST on October 20, jumping from just four to over 4,800 complaints. The outage is affecting both the Reddit mobile app and website, with users reporting server connection failures.

According to Downdetector data, 56% of complaints are related to the Reddit app, 33% to website access, and 11% to server connection errors. These issues are impacting users’ ability to load feeds, post comments, and access community threads.

The outage is believed to be linked to a major incident at Amazon Web Services (AWS), which is currently facing significant disruptions in its US-East-1 region. AWS’s problems have also affected other platforms, including Snapchat, Roblox, and Perplexity AI.

As of now, Reddit has not released an official statement or update on the cause of the outage or when services will be restored. Given the connection to AWS, recovery is expected to depend on Amazon’s progress in resolving its cloud service issues.

Until full restoration, Reddit users may continue experiencing difficulties accessing or posting on the platform.

