Release date for Season 2 of "Yellowstone" prequel "1923" unveiled

Aminah Nieves as Teonna and Michael Greyeyes as Hank on '1923'. Christopher Saunders/Paramount+

+ ↺ − 16 px

Paramount+ has revealed the release date for Season 2 of "1923," the prequel to the hit series "Yellowstone," and fans can expect it sooner than anticipated.

"1923," which chronicles one generation of the Dutton family saga, is the second "Yellowstone" prequel, following the events of the limited series "1883" (released in 2021), News.Az reports, citing USA Today. It "introduces a new generation of Duttons led by patriarch Jacob and matriarch Cara," played by Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren respectively, according to Paramount+."The series explores the early 20th century, when pandemics, historic drought and the end of Prohibition all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home," the series synopsis states.Jacob and Cara Dutton are ancestors of the current-day Yellowstone Dutton ranch owner and patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner), while Jacob is the brother of James Dutton, the settler played by Tim McGraw in "1883.""1923," which originally premiered on Dec. 18, 2022, was "the most-watched Paramount+ premiere ever in the U.S. and drew 7.4 million total viewers across Paramount+ and linear previews," the network said in the Feb. 2023 news release, adding the episode was "the biggest series premiere on cable for 2022."Paramount+, in February 2023, announced that the "record-breaking drama series" would return for a Season 2.The second season of "1923" will premiere on Sunday, February 23, on Paramount+, the network said in a news release.Filming for the series took place in Austin, Texas, NBC Montana reported in September, before moving to Butte, Montana. Brandon Sklenar, who plays Spencer Dutton in the series, in a post on Instagram last month, shared a series of photographs with the caption "Butte is best," hinting that he may have been shooting for "1923" there.Season 1 wrapped up with a lot left to be answered, and co-creator Sheridan, in a Dec. 2022 interview with Deadline, said Season 2 is "really the second half of the season," adding he had no idea what direction the season would be taking when he first started working on it.

News.Az