Religious leaders participating in Baku-hosted 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue visit Karabakh

Religious leaders participating in the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue themed “Dialogue for Peace and Global Security” in Baku have kicked off their visit to the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

The delegation first arrived in the city of Fuzuli, where they familiarized themselves with Fuzuli International Airport.

The visitors will eyewitness the consequences of the 30-year-long Armenian occupation that caused great destruction in Fuzuli, as well as will be informed about the restoration and reconstruction works carried out by Azerbaijan in the district following its liberation from the occupation.

As part of the trip, the visitors will then head to the city of Shusha.

News.Az