President Aliyev thanks Trump for Section 907 waiver extension memorandum

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Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has expressed gratitude to US President Donald Trump for sending him a memorandum extending the waiver of Section 907 of the Freedom Support Act, accompanied by a personal note.

In a post published on his social media accounts, Aliyev thanked Trump for what he described as a thoughtful and meaningful gesture, News.Az reports, citing 1news.az.

“Dear President Donald Trump, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to you for sending me, as a commemorative gift, the memorandum on extension of waiver of Section 907 of the Freedom Support Act, accompanied by your personal inscription and kind words,” Aliyev wrote on X.

“I greatly appreciate this thoughtful gesture and hold it in the highest regard,” he added.

The post tagged President Trump, the White House and the US State Department.

Dear President Donald Trump, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to you for sending me, as a commemorative gift, the memorandum on extension of waiver of Section 907 of the Freedom Support Act, accompanied by your personal inscription and kind words. I greatly appreciate… pic.twitter.com/EeNgsziWs3 — Ilham Aliyev (@presidentaz) June 1, 2026

News.Az