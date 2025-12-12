Renault cuts car-sharing, scales back EV charging

+ ↺ − 16 px

Renault is shutting down car-sharing services and scaling back electric vehicle (EV) charging plans as it prioritizes profitability in a challenging auto market. The French automaker’s Mobilize unit will close Zity car-sharing schemes in Milan and Madrid and reintegrate energy and data activities into the main group.

About 80 of the 450 positions at Mobilize Beyond Automotive will be cut, with voluntary departures and internal moves preferred, a company spokesperson said. Renault said it is discontinuing activities with “limited profitability prospects or that do not directly serve the group’s strategic priorities,” including the micro electric car Duo, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Mobilize, created in 2021 to explore new mobility solutions like EV charging, car-sharing, and data services, will now scale back its network ambitions. Renault plans only 100 fast-charging stations in France and over 100 in Italy by 2026, far below the previous target of 650 across Europe by 2028. Projects in Belgium and Spain have been abandoned.

François Provost, Renault’s CEO since July, cited tight capital allocation and a difficult industry environment as reasons for the shift. Jérôme Faton, head of Energy at Mobilize, said the company is refocusing investments on core, more profitable ventures.

The move marks a significant retreat from Renault’s push into mobility services and EV infrastructure, reflecting the pressures automakers face in balancing innovation with profitability.

News.Az