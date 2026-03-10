Yandex metrika counter

Renault to launch four new models in India by 2030

Photo: Reuters

Renault announced plans to introduce four new car models in India by 2030, as part of its mid-term strategy, CEO Fabrice Cambolive said Tuesday.

The small SUV Bridger will begin production next year, with the company aiming to expand sales from India to other international markets, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Cambolive highlighted that these launches are central to Renault’s growth strategy in the region.

The move reflects Renault’s focus on India as a key market for new vehicle development and global expansion, aligning with the company’s broader ambitions in emerging markets.


News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

