Rahul Dravid reacts after BCCI lifetime honour

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Former India captain and head coach Rahul Dravid expressed gratitude after receiving the prestigious Col. C. K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award at the BCCI Naman Awards 2026.

The award, presented by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), is the highest honour given to former Indian cricketers for their outstanding contribution to the sport, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The ceremony was held in New Delhi on Sunday. Along with Dravid, former BCCI president Roger Binny also received the same honour, while Indian women’s cricket legend Mithali Raj was awarded the BCCI Lifetime Achievement Award for Women.

Reacting to the honour, Dravid said he felt deeply privileged to be recognised alongside some of the greatest legends of Indian cricket.

“I am very grateful to receive this award. Many of the earlier recipients are legends of the game in our country. They have been great inspirations to me both as a player and as a coach,” Dravid said.

The former India head coach added that the recognition was particularly meaningful because it reflects his long journey in the sport.

Dravid noted that his involvement with cricket began during his early years playing age-group cricket and has continued for decades.

“It is very humbling. I am grateful that I have had the opportunity to be involved in Indian cricket for such a long time,” he said.

The Indian legend also described his role in cricket as carrying forward the legacy of previous generations.

“I have always seen my role as carrying a torch from the earlier generation. I just tried to build on the good work that others had done,” Dravid added.

He also praised the current generation of Indian cricketers and administrators, saying their achievements are taking Indian cricket to even greater heights.

During his international career, Dravid scored more than 24,000 runs for India and played a key role in several historic victories as a batter and captain.

After retiring, he continued shaping the future of Indian cricket through his work at the National Cricket Academy, helping develop young talent and guiding India’s Under-19 team to the 2018 ICC U-19 World Cup title.

Later, as head coach, he led India to victory in the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup, further cementing his legacy in the game.

News.Az