Renault’s new Bigster SUV drives Q3 revenue above forecast

Renault Group reported a 6.8% rise in third-quarter revenue on Thursday, outperforming expectations thanks to the success of new models like the Dacia Bigster SUV and strong performance from its financial services arm.

The French automaker posted €11.4 billion ($13.29 billion) in revenue for July–September, surpassing the 6.2% increase forecast by analysts. Vehicle sales volumes rose 9.8% year-on-year to 529,486 units, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“In a challenging environment, we continue to capitalise on our competitive line-up, spanning electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles,” said CFO Duncan Minto.

The results mark the first quarterly report under new CEO François Provost, who succeeded Luca de Meo in July after his move to luxury group Kering. Under Provost, Renault has accelerated growth compared to the 2.5% increase recorded in the second quarter.

Despite revising down its annual forecast earlier this year due to sluggish European demand for vans, Renault remains confident in its year-end outlook. The company reaffirmed its 2025 operating margin target of 6.5% and projected free cash flow between €1 billion and €1.5 billion.

Renault’s European focus has helped it avoid much of the trade turbulence linked to U.S. tariffs, though weak regional growth and rising competition from Chinese automakers continue to pose challenges.

Minto said new models accounted for 30% of Q3 sales, up from 28% earlier this year. The Dacia Bigster, in particular, has been a major driver of profitability. Four additional launches — including the new Clio 6 — are scheduled before year’s end.

