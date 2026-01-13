Rentokil names US-based Mike Duffy as CEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

British pest control firm Rentokil Initial PLC has appointed U.S. executive Mike Duffy as its new chief executive officer, the company announced Tuesday. Duffy will succeed Andy Ransom, who is set to retire in March.

Duffy, a U.S. citizen, will be based in North America, Rentokil’s largest market. The company’s U.S. revenue has been recovering after a challenging period under Ransom’s leadership, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Since Ransom became CEO in October 2013, Rentokil’s shares have quadrupled in value, closing early trading at 475.2 pence.

With over 25 years of experience, Duffy has held leadership roles in major U.S. businesses, including FleetPride, a heavy-duty truck parts distributor, and C&S Wholesale Grocers.

During his 18-year tenure at Rentokil, Ransom also oversaw the $6.7 billion acquisition of Terminix in 2022, creating a global leader in the pest control industry.

News.Az