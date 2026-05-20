Single mother Ashley St. Clair reflects on life after Elon Musk relationship and challenges of parenting alone

St. Clair said she believed that after becoming a single mother, the idea of a traditional family life was no longer realistic for her. She described feeling “stained” in her own words, saying she thought the possibility of a “white picket fence” future and marriage had “gone out the window.” She added that despite this, she always wanted to be a mother and have more children, News.Az reports, citing US Weekly.

She also spoke about the difficulties of raising children alone, including financial uncertainty and balancing work with childcare. St. Clair said that before her pregnancy with Musk’s child, she believed he supported her desire to have more children.

According to her account, tensions reportedly changed during the pregnancy, with St. Clair claiming Musk’s behaviour became different compared to earlier conversations. She said she later publicly revealed Musk was the father of her son born in September 2024, explaining she had initially kept the information private to protect the child.

Musk is the father of 14 children from multiple relationships, including with his former wives and partners Justine Wilson, Grimes, and Shivon Zilis.