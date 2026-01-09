Eli Lilly’s AI drug discovery platform joins Schrodinger software

+ ↺ − 16 px

Schrodinger announced on Friday that it is partnering with pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly to integrate the company’s AI-based platform, TuneLab, into its drug design software.

The integration of TuneLab into Schrodinger’s cloud-based LiveDesign platform will provide biotech companies with direct access to the artificial intelligence tools, aimed at accelerating drug development, the biotech software company said, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

LiveDesign helps chemists design compounds and predict key properties such as absorption and distribution of experimental drugs, allowing scientists to better understand how a drug will behave in the human body.

The move comes as drug developers increasingly adopt AI technologies for discovery and safety testing, seeking faster and more cost-effective results, in line with the FDA’s push to reduce animal testing in the near future.

Current LiveDesign clients will be ‌able to use TuneLab in the first quarter of this year, while the AI software will be available to new users by the second quarter, Schrodinger's Chief Strategy Officer Karen Akinsanya said.

Lilly launched TuneLab, an AI and machine learning platform, ⁠last year to provide biotech companies ​access to drug discovery models trained ​on years of its research data. The drugmaker has already announced partnerships with several biotech companies to ‍use its platform ⁠to develop drugs.

"More biotechs using the models means more diverse training data... Ultimately, this is about moving molecules ⁠through discovery faster for the patients who are waiting," Aliza Apple, global head ‌of Lilly TuneLab, said.

