EU reaches provisional US trade deal ahead of Trump tariff deadline

The deal comes as the bloc moves to meet President Donald Trump’s July 4 deadline and avoid higher tariffs on European exports, News.Az reports, citing Deutsche Welle.

European officials said the agreement is intended to prevent a further escalation in transatlantic trade tensions and protect businesses and jobs on both sides of the Atlantic. EU representatives involved in the negotiations welcomed the outcome, saying it would help deliver commitments under the broader EU-US trade framework and support stable economic relations.

The deal, originally agreed last year after months of tariff uncertainty, includes a 15% US tariff on most EU exports and significant EU investment pledges in the United States. It also reduced earlier tariffs on European carmakers, though some political and business figures within Europe have criticised the arrangement, saying it places a burden on the 27-member bloc.

Under the terms, the EU made several concessions during negotiations, including adjustments to tariff safeguards and timelines related to potential trade penalties. Lawmakers also modified proposed conditions that would have tied EU tariff reductions more strictly to US compliance, while extending review mechanisms and implementation deadlines for parts of the agreement.