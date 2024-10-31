Report reveals alarming rise in homeless deaths in France

Report reveals alarming rise in homeless deaths in France

At least 735 homeless individuals died in France in 2023, a report by Collectif Les Morts de la Rue (CMDR) has revealed.

The number rises to 826 when including those who did not die homeless but were homeless in the past, the report said, News.Az informs, citing foreign media. CMDR lamented the “sad record” and recalled that 624 people died homeless in 2022 and 719 in 2021.The average age of death for the homeless was 48.8, compared to 50 in 2019, according to CMDR figures.Death in the streets affects mostly men (88%), but the rate for women increased in a year, the report added.The organization warned that the actual number of deaths of homeless people could be six times higher and criticized society and the authorities for their indifference.

