Reports: Oil companies stop fuel shipments in the Strait of Hormuz

According to four trading sources on Saturday, some major oil companies and top trading houses have halted crude oil and fuel shipments through the Strait of Hormuz due to the ongoing U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran and Tehran's retaliatory actions.

"Our ships will stay put for several days," one top executive at a major trading desk said, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.


By Ulviyya Salmanli

honor Patriotic War martyrs

