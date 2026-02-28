"Our ships will stay put for several days," one top executive at a major trading desk said, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
Reports: Oil companies stop fuel shipments in the Strait of Hormuz
According to four trading sources on Saturday, some major oil companies and top trading houses have halted crude oil and fuel shipments through the Strait of Hormuz due to the ongoing U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran and Tehran's retaliatory actions.
By Ulviyya Salmanli