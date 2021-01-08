Yandex metrika counter

Reports on creation of Turkish airbases in Azerbaijan - false, MoD says

Reports on the establishment of Turkish airbases in Azerbaijan do not correspond to reality, Spokesman for the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Vagif Dargahli said, News.Az reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

"The disseminated information does not correspond to reality," the spokesman said. "Except for the cases stipulated by international agreements in which Azerbaijan is a party, the deployment of foreign military bases on its territory is beyond the scope of state policy."

"Azerbaijan is a member of the Non-Aligned Movement and chairman of this movement from 2019 through 2022," Dargahli added.


