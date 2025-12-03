Republicans hold Tennessee seat in closer race

+ ↺ − 16 px

Republicans have narrowly retained a hotly-contested congressional seat in Tennessee, with Matt Van Epps projected to defeat Democrat Aftyn Behn by around nine percentage points. The result ensures the GOP keeps its slim majority in the House, though the margin is far smaller than the 22-point cushion they held in the previous election.

The special election in Tennessee’s 7th Congressional District drew national attention as a test of Democratic momentum and President Donald Trump’s influence. Despite the district being a longtime Republican stronghold, the closer-than-expected result has raised concerns within the party ahead of the 2026 midterms, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

Van Epps, a military veteran who closely aligned with Trump, credited his victory to supporting the former president. Trump praised Van Epps on social media, highlighting heavy Democratic spending against him. House Speaker Mike Johnson also congratulated the Republican candidate.

Democratic candidate Behn, who only carried Davidson County, said the close result shows the state remains competitive and praised the efforts of her volunteers, calling it “the beginning of something powerful.”

Analysts say the race signals that midterm outcomes may hinge on which party better motivates its supporters, with Republicans facing a warning despite holding the seat in Trump-friendly Tennessee.

