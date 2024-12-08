Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik hospitalized
Photo credit: Amel Emric/Reuters
Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik has been hospitalized.As reported by News.Az, this was announced by the office of the Bosnian Serb leader.
"Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik was examined today, December 8, 2024, in the afternoon in Belgrade, after which he was hospitalized. According to the preliminary diagnosis, after the necessary preparatory procedures, an operation on the esophagus and stomach is planned," the office of M. Dodik reported.
Details of Dodik's health condition and the nature of the upcoming medical procedures have not yet been disclosed. Preliminary measures and diagnostics were carried out in a clinic in Belgrade.