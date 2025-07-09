Rescue efforts underway after deadly Houthi attack on cargo ship in Red Sea

+ ↺ − 16 px

A search and rescue operation is underway in the Red Sea after a Liberian-flagged cargo ship was struck by Yemen’s Houthi rebels, leaving at least three crew members dead and two others wounded, authorities confirmed on Wednesday.

The vessel, identified as the Eternity C, is a Greek-owned bulk carrier that came under attack late Monday night while traveling north toward the Suez Canal. The assault involved small boats and explosive-laden drones, according to the European Union’s naval mission, Operation Aspides, and private maritime security firm Ambrey, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) center, operated by the British military, reported that five crew members have so far been rescued, while search efforts continue for others possibly missing at sea. The vessel suffered “significant damage,” lost all propulsion, and is now adrift.

Security guards on board reportedly returned fire during the attack. Though the Iran-backed Houthis have not yet claimed responsibility—a delay that is typical—the strike has been widely blamed on the group by Yemen’s internationally recognized government, the European Union, and the United States.

“These attacks demonstrate the ongoing threat that Iran-backed Houthi rebels pose to freedom of navigation and to regional economic and maritime security,” said U.S. State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce. “The United States has been clear: We will continue to take necessary action to protect freedom of navigation and commercial shipping from Houthi terrorist attacks.”

The Eternity C incident follows the sinking of another cargo ship, the Magic Seas, also attacked by Houthi forces just days earlier. These are the first major assaults on Red Sea shipping since late 2024, a period during which maritime traffic had begun to recover.

The European Union confirmed that among the two injured crew members aboard the Eternity C, one lost his leg. The remaining crew is still stranded on the ship.

As rescue operations continue, the latest attack has reignited global concern over the security of one of the world’s most vital maritime routes.

News.Az