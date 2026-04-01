Dow S&P 500, Nasdaq futures rise on Iran de-escalation hopes

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U.S. stock futures rose Wednesday after Wall Street ended Q1 with a strong rally, as investors weighed remarks from President Trump suggesting a potential winding down of hostilities with Iran.

Futures tied to the S&P 500 climbed 0.4%, Nasdaq 100 contracts gained 0.7%, and Dow futures increased 0.4%, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

On Tuesday, all three major indexes posted their strongest single-day gains in over a month.

Oil futures fell amid the market rally. Brent crude dropped more than 2.9% to $104 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate briefly dipped below $100 before recovering.

The market rebound followed reports that Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signaled willingness for de-escalation under certain conditions, stating Iran has "the necessary will to end this war." White House comments echoed a potential shift in U.S. policy, with Trump noting that the conflict could end soon, even if the Strait of Hormuz remains closed.

Investors now turn their focus to upcoming economic data, including retail sales, ADP’s March private payroll report, and the latest Institute for Supply Management manufacturing index.

News.Az