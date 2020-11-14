Yandex metrika counter

Return of IDPs to their lands to be carried out voluntarily - Refugee Committee

  • Noncategory
  • Share
Return of IDPs to their lands to be carried out voluntarily - Refugee Committee

"The vast majority of our IDP compatriots are determined to go back to their native lands. Of course, the return of IDPs to their lands will be carried out voluntarily," said Fuad Huseynov, Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Affairs of Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons.

"We are confident that, as noted by our President, a paradise will be created for them in liberated native lands. Returning will be a sense of pride for every former IDP," he emphasized.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      