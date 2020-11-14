Return of IDPs to their lands to be carried out voluntarily - Refugee Committee

+ ↺ − 16 px

"The vast majority of our IDP compatriots are determined to go back to their native lands. Of course, the return of IDPs to their lands will be carried out voluntarily," said Fuad Huseynov, Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Affairs of Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons.

"We are confident that, as noted by our President, a paradise will be created for them in liberated native lands. Returning will be a sense of pride for every former IDP," he emphasized.

News.Az