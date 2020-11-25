Return of Kalbajar district is an important historical moment - political expert

+ ↺ − 16 px

The return of Kalbajar district is an important historical moment, which shows that the points of the agreement reached on November 10 are being fulfilled in time, Azerbaijani political scientist Ilgar Velizade told News.Az.

"Kalbajar district is one of the largest districts of Azerbaijan with great economic potential. Besides, it has high potential in terms of ensuring the ecological balance of the country. So, there are a lot of rivers in the district".

The political scientist also added that during the long years of occupation of the Kalbajar region of Azerbaijan, the Armenian side carried out all kinds of illegal activities on its territory.

"This is both the illegal settlement of its Armenian population contrary to international law and the illegal exploitation of various deposits and other facts. Moreover, they, leaving the district, caused huge material damage in the form of burnt and felled forests, destroyed infrastructure. The Azerbaijani side is carefully studying these and other facts, and applying to relevant international structures," he summed up.

News.Az