RFK Jr. claims that a future Trump administration plans to halt the public fluoridation of water

RFK Jr. claims that a future Trump administration plans to halt the public fluoridation of water

+ ↺ − 16 px

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a prominent Trump supporter, stated on Saturday that the upcoming Trump administration would issue an executive order on Inauguration Day to end public water fluoridation.

Trump campaign did not confirm or deny Kennedy's claim about the next potential administration's fluoride plans, News.Az reports, citing Politico “While President Trump has received a variety of policy ideas, he is focused on Tuesday’s election,” said Danielle Alvarez, a Trump senior adviser, in response to a request for comment.Kennedy's announcement was the latest example of Trump allies getting out ahead of the former president and announcing plans for his next possible administration.“On January 20, the Trump White House will advise all U.S. water systems to remove fluoride from public water,” Kennedy wrote in a post on X. “Fluoride is an industrial waste associated with arthritis, bone fractures, bone cancer, IQ loss, neurodevelopmental disorders, and thyroid disease.”Kennedy tagged both Trump and former first lady Melania Trump, saying they “want to Make America Healthy Again” — a slogan Trump has reiterated on campaign trail as he has discussed Kennedy having potential influence on his next administration’s health policies.The American Dental Association says water fluoridation is “safe, effective and healthy,” and that “70 years of research, thousands of studies and the experience of more than 210 million Americans tell us that water fluoridation is effective in preventing cavities and is safe for children and adults.”Trump on Sunday said he plans to empower Kennedy, who has sought to cast doubt on the safety and efficacy of FDA-approved vaccines, to have some role in his next administration.“I’m going to let him go wild on health,” Trump said at a rally in New York City. “I’m going to let him go wild on the food. I’m going to let him go wild on medicines.”

News.Az