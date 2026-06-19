Rheinmetall moves toward Japan defence production talks, Nikkei reports

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Rheinmetall is reportedly planning to set up its first defense manufacturing site in Japan, possibly via a joint venture with a Japanese partner, aiming to serve both domestic demand and export markets, according to a Nikkei report citing the company’s CEO.

"I would very much like to do a lot more in Japan," Rheinmetall Chief Executive Armin Papperger told Nikkei in an interview, adding he would likely be visiting the country soon to hold talks with industry and government leaders, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Rheinmetall already produces automotive components such as electric water pumps in Japan through a wholly owned subsidiary, but has no defence-related facilities.

Papperger told Nikkei that no decision had been made on a partner or business plans.

News.Az