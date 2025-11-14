Richemont beats sales forecast as Cartier and luxury watches soar

+ ↺ − 16 px

Richemont, the Swiss luxury group that owns Cartier, exceeded expectations in its latest quarterly sales report, driven by strong demand for jewelry and watches. The Geneva-based company reported a 14% increase in sales for the July–September period, reaching 5.21 billion euros ($6.08 billion), surpassing analyst forecasts of 5.0 billion euros. The growth highlights a recovery in the high-end luxury market despite global economic uncertainties.

Sales in the Americas surged 20% after adjusting for currency effects, making it one of Richemont’s fastest-growing markets. In the Asia Pacific region, dominated by China, sales rose 10%. The United States, which accounts for 22% of Richemont’s sales, remains a key market amid ongoing tariff negotiations with Switzerland, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Richemont’s portfolio includes renowned watchmakers IWC, Piaget, Jaeger-LeCoultre, and jeweler Van Cleef & Arpels, helping the company navigate the recent luxury slump better than many of its peers. The positive results come as the U.S. and Switzerland edge closer to a trade deal aimed at reducing Swiss import tariffs, which could further support Richemont’s growth in the U.S. market.

