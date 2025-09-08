Rick Davies, Supertramp co-founder, dies aged 81

+ ↺ − 16 px

Rick Davies, co-founder of the British rock group Supertramp, died Saturday at his home on Long Island. He was 81, News.Az reports, citing Fox News.

Supertramp confirmed on the band's website that Davies died of cancer after battling multiple myeloma for years.

The singer and songwriter was known for keeping the group together after Roger Hodgson pursued other endeavors following a band dispute in 1983.

"Born in Swindon, England in 1944, Rick’s love of music began in his childhood listening to Gene Krupa’s ‘Drummin’ Man’ which grew into a lifelong passion for jazz, blues and rock’n’roll," the band wrote in a tribute posted online.

"As co-writer, along with partner Roger Hodgson, he was the voice and pianist behind Supertramp’s most iconic songs, leaving an indelible mark on rock music history."

Davies wrote and sang "Goodbye Stranger" and "Bloody Well Right," in addition to a number of hits for the band. Founded in 1969 with guitarist Richard Palmer and drummer Robert Millar, Supertramp's 1974 album, "Crime of the Century," was their first with commercial success. The band's sixth album, "Breakfast in America," went quadruple platinum and earned the band two Grammy Awards. "His soulful vocals and unmistakable touch on the Wurlitzer became the heartbeat of the bands’ sound," the band continued. "Beyond the stage, Rick was known for his warmth, resilience, and devotion to his wife Sue, with whom he shared over five decades. After facing serious health challenges, which kept him unable to continue touring as Supertramp, he enjoyed performing with his hometown buds as Ricky and the Rockets." Supertramp added, "Rick’s music and legacy continue to inspire many and bears testament to the fact that great songs never die, they live on."

News.Az