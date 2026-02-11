Rights group urges Canada to block Netanyahu’s airspace

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Canadian human rights organization is urging Prime Minister Mark Carney to shut the country's airspace to the Israeli prime minister, who is sought by the International Criminal Court for alleged war crimes in Gaza.

Netanyahu’s plane flew “hundreds of kilometres through Canadian airspace” as the Israeli leader made his way to Washington, DC, for talks with Trump and other senior US officials, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“Carney has promised to arrest Netanyahu if he lands in Canada, but apparently his principles don’t apply above ground level”, Yara Shoufani, president of Canadian for Justice and Peace in the Middle East, said in a statement.

“Canada is abandoning its legal obligations as a member of the ICC by giving safe passage to this war criminal and fugitive”, Shoufani said.

CBC said that, according to Canadian protocol, foreign government flights must seek permission “well before” they enter the country’s airspace.

News.Az