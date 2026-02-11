Female suspect identified in Canada school shooting

RCMP Superintendent Ken Floyd told journalists that investigators have determined the suspect is a woman but declined to release her name, News.Az reports, citing AP.

He added that the motive behind the attack remains unknown at this stage.

Floyd said police are continuing to examine how the victims may have been connected to the suspect as the investigation progresses.

At least 10 people have died following a mass shooting in Canada’s British Columbia province, including victims at a high school and others at a nearby residence, authorities said.

Police reported that eight people, including the suspected shooter, were found dead at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School after officers responded to an active shooter alert on Tuesday afternoon. Two additional people were later found dead at a home believed to be connected to the incident.

More than 25 people were injured in the attack, with several suffering serious injuries and transported to hospitals. Authorities said students and staff were safely evacuated and confirmed there was no ongoing threat to the public.