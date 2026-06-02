World Cup Group B preview: Canada hosts open battle for round of

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With no traditional global heavyweight in sight, Group B of the 2026 FIFA World Cup is shaping up to be a beautifully chaotic battleground where all four nations have a completely realistic shot at reaching the knockout stage.

Co-host Canada leads the charge, making its third-ever World Cup appearance and desperate to weaponize home-field advantage. Backed by a roaring home crowd, the North Americans are looking to make history on their own turf and push deep into the tournament, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

They face stiff competition from Switzerland, the group's undisputed anchor of experience. Marking their 13th World Cup appearance, the Swiss are tournament regulars with three historic quarterfinal runs under their belt, making them the default favorites to escape the group.

Meanwhile, Bosnia and Herzegovina returns to the world stage for only the second time in their history—their first since a brief group-stage exit in Brazil back in 2014. Rounding out the four is Qatar, returning for their second consecutive tournament after hosting in 2022. The Gulf nation crosses the Atlantic with a massive chip on its shoulder, laser-focused on securing its first-ever World Cup points and wins.

The Group B drama kicks off on June 12 when Canada faces Bosnia and Herzegovina in a highly anticipated opener in Toronto, followed by a critical clash between Qatar and Switzerland in the San Francisco Bay Area the very next day.

Group B Match Schedule:

June 12: Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina (Toronto)

June 13: Qatar vs. Switzerland (San Francisco Bay Area)

June 18: Switzerland vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina (Los Angeles)

June 19: Canada vs. Qatar (Vancouver)

June 24: Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Qatar (Seattle)

June 24: Switzerland vs. Canada (Vancouver)

News.Az