Uzbekistan detained rioters in Karakalpak oblast

Uzbekistan detained rioters in Karakalpak oblast

People accused of committing riot in Nukus city, the capital of Uzbekistan’s Karakalpak Autonomous Republic have been detained, the joint statement by Parliament, government, and Ministry of Internal Affairs of Karakalpak Autonomous Republic, News.az reports Uzbek media.

The statement notes those people attempted to take over the authorities of the region.


