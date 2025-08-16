Ripple Price Prediction: XRP price rally is impressive, but here's why this rival payment token could smash $10 first

Ripple Price Prediction: XRP price rally is impressive, but here's why this rival payment token could smash $10 first

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ripple’s stunning legal victory over the SEC has propelled XRP from $2.90 to $3.27, marking its first definitive regulatory win in years. With Judge Torres’ unchallenged ruling confirming that XRP sales on public exchanges are not securities, investor confidence has surged.

Yet, attention is shifting to another sophisticated payment token that many believe could reach $10 ahead of XRP, thanks to its stronger real-world adoption and accelerating momentum.

Bullish Ripple price prediction: XRP’s legal win sparks $11 target

Ripple’s legal victory in the wake of Judge Torres’ ruling that public exchange sales are not securities has positioned XRP as one of the most compliant top cryptocurrencies, potentially unlocking new partnerships and use cases in cross-border payments.

Analysts Ripple price predictions are calling for upside toward $11, citing a bullish flag pattern on the weekly chart, surging volumes of $12.4B, and open interest up 15% to $5.9B as institutions load up.

But while Ripple price predictions offer fantastic optimism, there’s one payment token with a leaner, faster, and more disruptive model that could outpace XRP’s forecasted gains entirely; and it’s still trading under $0.10.

Remittix: The payment token built to dominate

Remittix (RTX) is emerging as one of 2025’s most disruptive payment tokens, targeting the $19 trillion global payments market with instant, low-cost crypto-to-bank transfers across 30+ countries.

Set to begin public testing of its enterprise-grade wallet on September 15th, the Defi project supports 40+ cryptocurrencies, offers real-time FX conversion, and provides a plug-and-play API for banks, merchants, and payment processors. It's no wonder investors are secretly redirecting major tranches of liquidity into Remittix.

Why you should join top ICO investors piling in now

Under $0.10 entry price — massive upside room before $10+

Deflationary tokenomics to reward long-term holders

Real-world utility powering an enormous addressable market

CertiK-audited smart contracts for institutional trust

Institutional whales already accumulating

This is not a “someday” project, it’s fully funded, in late-stage presale, and about to cross the most important threshold in its history.

$20M Funding = CEX listing bombshell

Remittix has already raised $18.9M out of a $20M target, distributing 591M+ RTX tokens to over 15,000 holders. The second that $20M is hit, the team will reveal its first centralized exchange partner, the kind of tier-one listing activity that historically triggers 5–10x price explosions in quality projects.

The 40% bonus tokens available now vanish instantly at that milestone. Once the CEX news drops, retail FOMO will be relentless, liquidity will spike, and presale buyers will already be sitting on instant gains. Wait until after, and you’ll be buying from the early entries at a much higher valuation. If you want in before the crowd, the window is closing fast.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

News.Az