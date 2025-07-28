Ripple price prediction: XRP rally could hit $10 soon, but analysts wary of another rivals payment use case

+ ↺ − 16 px

The recent Bitcoin rally has restored investor confidence and sparked an injection of liquidity into crypto markets, prompting rumours of a likely bull run shortly. Many altcoins are positioned to benefit greatly from any such event, but perhaps none more than XRP.

During the first quarter of the year, XRP skyrocketed in the market, setting new all-time highs for both price and market cap.

However, like many other top altcoins, XRP dipped at the start of the second quarter following U.S. President Trump’s tariff announcements. Now that crypto prices are rising again, analysts have offered XRP price predictions nearing $10. However, there may be another payment solution provider on the horizon that could steal the spotlight during this cycle.

Analysts Say XRP Price Prediction to Hit $10 This Cycle

The ballots are in, and analysts have cashed in their XRP price prediction for this cycle. The verdict? $10 or more. Considering that XRP’s price is $3 and some cents after a brief rally in the past day, the possibility of this prediction makes the token an exciting prospect for investors.

If the first quarter of the year is anything to go by, analysts’ XRP price prediction could certainly come true. XRP was the joint best-performing token in the market based on metrics such as daily active users (DAU) and total value locked (TVL), alongside Solana. While a price surge has yet to occur, the likelihood is undoubtedly very high, all things considered.

The only thing that may be in the way of XRP and a new all-time high record is the emergence of blockchain-powered payments solutions known collectively as PayFi. Since it combines both web2 and web3 payment gateways, it is perfectly positioned for mass adoption, and Remittix stands at the forefront of the PayFi movement.

PayFi Giant Hits Major Landmark Ahead of Launch

Remittix, the upcoming PayFi project that has quickly become the subject of deep interest in crypto circles, has just hit a major landmark on its roadmap ahead of its launch. Earlier in the week, the project announced the launch of its crypto wallet beta testing phase, a major integration in its mission to provide fast, accessible, and reliable payment solutions to both crypto and non-crypto natives.

The Remittix crypto wallet is set to include all the functionality of the most popular crypto wallets in the industry, as well as other integrations that aren’t commonplace among these apps. Some of the major features of the platform include:

Direct crypto-to-bank transfers in over 30 countries worldwide

50% token bonus for early adopters and supporters

20% referral rewards for onboarding new users

