Road accident in Russia kills 8, injures 13 people

+ ↺ − 16 px

A serious road accident took place on the M5 Ural highway in the Ryazan region of Russia, News.az reports citing Russian media.

⚠8 people died and 13 were injured in an #accident in the Ryazan #region, - media



According to #Russian media, a minibus, a car and two trucks collided in the Shilovsky district.

Police are investigating the scene of the accident, the causes of the tragedy and the perpetrators… pic.twitter.com/qqYYZ6Xt0p — News.Az (@news_az) June 18, 2024

According to the City Prosecutor's Office, 8 people died and 13 were injured as a result of the incident.

News.Az