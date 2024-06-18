Yandex metrika counter

Road accident in Russia kills 8, injures 13 people

  • World
  • Share
Road accident in Russia kills 8, injures 13 people

A serious road accident took place on the M5 Ural highway in the Ryazan region of Russia, News.az reports citing Russian media.

According to the City Prosecutor's Office, 8 people died and 13 were injured as a result of the incident.






News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      